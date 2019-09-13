Police believe they found computers stolen from neighborhood center

Madison police believe they have recovered items stolen from a neighborhood center earlier this week.

Police say a man moving into a residence on Waunona Way called police after finding his glass door shattered.

Officers cleared the house but found a number of computers they believe were stolen from the Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center last Tuesday.

Police say the suspect behind the robbery decided to stash the items in the man’s new residence, thinking it was vacant.

The Burglary Crimes Unit is investigating.

