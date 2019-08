Madison police officers were called after someone set a couch on fire in downtown Madison Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 4 a.m. in the 500 block of Mifflin Street.

The fire did not spread from the couch, and there was no danger to the public, police say.

“Back to school does not mean set a couch on fire,” Madison police said in a release. “Remember be safe and please be respectful to your neighbors.”

An arson investigation is ongoing.