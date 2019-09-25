Police catch man accused of breaking into Madison home, stealing valuable items

A Madison man is behind bars for breaking into a home and sealing valuable items in the city’s downtown.

Madison police say surveillance images helped officers track down the man who broke into an apartment in the 400 block of West Dayton Street on Sept. 14.

A 22-year-old victim said his laptop, wallet and other items were stolen after an intruder broke in through a kitchen window.

One of the victim's credit cards was used shortly after the break-in at a convenience store. The suspect was captured on surveillance video using the stolen credit card.

Michael L. Hilton, 49, was arrested for burglary, ID theft and a parole violation.