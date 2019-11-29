Police chase breaks out after car drives through City of Beloit holiday parade

A police chase erupted after a truck drove into the Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in Beloit, and eventually came to an end in Winnebago County, Illinois Friday night.

Authorities say it started when the truck, driven by Curtis L. Metz, sped past a squad car illuminated by lights and crashed through a barrier at Grand Avenue and Park Avenue, just before 7 p.m.

Officers tried to get Metz out of the truck, but he refused. Instead, he sped off into the parade route. Officers did not pursue into the parade because of the threat to pedestrians there.

But once the suspect was out of the parade, police pursued him into South Beloit, and then on into Winnebago County, in Illinois. That’s when Metz crashed his truck into two trees, police say.

Metz, 38 of Darlington, was arrested and faces possible charges of operating while intoxicated-fifth offense, knowingly fleeing an officer, driving after revocation, obstructing an officer and reckless driving, according to police.

No one was injured.

City of Beloit police, South Beloit police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded.