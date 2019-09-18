Police continue search for suspect in early morning home burglary

Police are still investigating after learning more information about a suspect in a home burglary in downtown Madison.

A resident on Howard Place awoke Tuesday morning to find an intruder inside her apartment, likely through an open window. The resident yelled and the burglar fled the apartment.

On Wednesday Madison police reported that a credit card may have been stolen, but later released an update that that was not the case.

Police also released details on the suspect. He is described as having a light complexion, 5'8" to 5'9", short "buzzed" hair, round face with thin chin-line beard and mustache, 200 pounds and wearing red baggy sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on his identity is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

