Police, demonstrators clash again in downtown Madison

The second day of protests in downtown Madison ended in a confrontation between law enforcement and demonstrators, but Sunday night's clash was much smaller than the one from the night before.

About a half-hour after the 9:30 p.m. curfew went into effect, officers fired tear gas into the crowd that remained on State Street. People in the crowd were seen throwing rocks and water bottles at the officers.

The crowd that remained was much smaller than the one that confronted law enforcement the night before.