Police departments ask for crime to stop due to COVID-19

With services and events being canceled to keep the coronavirus from spreading, some police departments are hoping criminals to do their part to stop the spread.

On Monday, the Kenosha Police Department posted on Facebook, "Due to the growing concern over the flu, Coronavirus and other sicknesses, the decision was made to cancel all crime in the Kenosha area. We are unsure when this ban will be lifted."

They also asked any potential criminals to stay indoors as they "monitor the situation closely."

In Northeast Ohio, the Struthers Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday asking for all criminal activities to stop until further notice.

"Due to the coronavirus, the police department is asking that all criminal activities stop until further notice. Thank you for your anticipated cooperation in the matter. We will update you when we deem it’s appropriate to proceed with yo bad selves," the department posted.