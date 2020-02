Valentine's Day is a day to show affection to the people you care about. But this year in Huntersville, North Carolina, a police officer wants to spread the love.

The Huntersville Police Department posted a photo of K-9 Igor on Facebook Friday offering some “free kisses.” But he comes with a warning - Igor’s kisses may be a little slobbery.

Plus, he does require a few treats in exchanges for a sign of his affection.