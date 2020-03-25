Police find 5 shell casings on Madison's north side

Madison police are trying to figure out who shot at least five rounds near an alleyway on the city's north side Tuesday night.

Police said several community members heard the gunshots near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and Trailsway around 10:16 p.m. One witness heard a mean's voice, just prior to the gunfire, saying, "Why are you following me?"

Responding officers found five spent shell casings at the entrance to an alleyway in the 1500 block of Trailsway.

According to police, there have been no reports of injuries, and officers did not immediately see any property damage.