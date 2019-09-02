Police find suspect inside vehicle trunk with fake guns

A 23-year-old man was arrested for battery on Sunday evening on the east side of Madison.

An 18-year-old man reported someone was threatening him with a gun. An officer on scene then saw a 23-year-old man strike the caller before fleeing the scene on foot, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

A vehicle was then seen leaving the area. A Dane County Sheriff's deputy saw the vehicle at N. Thompson Drive and Highway 30 at 5:05 p.m., according to the blog post.

A vehicle stop was conducted and the deputy detained the 19-year-old woman driving the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, the deputy found the suspect in the trunk, as well as two fake guns.

The suspect was taken to jail on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while armed, battery and bail jumping. The driver was cited and released for party to crimes of disorderly conduct while armed and battery, according to the blog post.

The victim, as well as an additional 19-year-old man who was present at the time, reported the disturbance was over a girl, however, there is a possibility that this incident could have begun as a drug transaction, according to the blog post.