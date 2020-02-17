Police find two dead in Kaukauna home

Two people were found dead in a Kaukauna home Monday morning.

Kaukauna Police Chief Jamie Graff says the public is not in danger, but there are some people they are looking to speak with regarding the investigation.

At about 7:10 a.m., police were called to the report of a suspicious incident in the 1200 block of Crooks Av.

Someone made a 911 call from inside the multi-family residence.

"Upon arrival Kaukauna Police found two deceased individuals inside the residence with suspicious injuries," Graff says.

The investigation is described as "active and ongoing."

"Right now, we're still putting all the pieces together. There's a lot that our investigative team is doing. We have contacted the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. They're going to assist with the investigation," says Graff.

Police did not release the names of the victims or the cause of death.

