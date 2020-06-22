Police identify Lake Geneva drowning victim

Police have identified the victim who drowned in Geneva Lake Sunday after attempting to swim to shore.

According to police, two adult males were on a 2006 24’ Bayliner moored on a buoy when they decided to swim to the beach.

Kostyantyn Matushevskiy, a 35-year-old from Illinois, swam from the boat toward the shore with the other boater around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The boater made it to shore but did not see Matushevskiy upon arrival.

After searching the water, beach and nearby bars for Matushevskiy, the boater swam back out to the boat and called police around 6:40 p.m.

Multiple local units responded to the scene.

The victim was located via a City of Lake Geneva Police Department drone. He was approximately 50 yards from shore in 10 feet of water, police say.

Dive team members retrieved the body around 8:30 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing, and an autopsy will be completed.