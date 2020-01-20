Police identify Madison homicide victim, still searching for suspects

The name of a man killed in Madison over the weekend has been released, following the city's first murder of 2020.

According to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, 20-year-old Antonio Stidhum of Chicago, Ill. was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on 2:32 p.m. at an apartment building on Madison's west side, on McKenna Boulevard near Raymond Road. There they found Stidhum with multiple gunshot wounds.

Stidhum's autopsy showed that he died from homicidal firearm violence.

The 20-year-old did not live in the apartment building or specific unit, and police are investigating why he was there. They did share that he was likely targeted.

"Why this particular individual, the victim, why was he inside that apartment and what transpired yesterday afternoon? There really are a lot of question marks at this point, in terms of what transpired. We really don't know, and we're asking for the community's help," Officer Joel DeSpain told reporters on Sunday.

Police are still searching for the person or people who were behind the killing.

MPD is asking those in the community who might have information regarding this case to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.