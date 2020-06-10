Police identify suspect accused of shooting gun outside Sun Prairie bar

Sun Prairie police have identified the man they believe fired as many as five shots outside Rock Sports Bar and Grille last May.

Police said in an update Wednesday that they believe Totoxsy D. Randle, 37 of Sun Prairie, fired the gunshots in the bar's parking lot on W. Main Street and then drove off in a vehicle. The suspect has been on the run ever since.

Sun Prairie police say they are still actively seeking the Randle for 1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of a Firearm charges.

As NBC15 News reported, before officers arrived at the bar, a man fired 3-5 shots on May 28, one of which hit a house on Buena Vista Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.