Police in Blue Mounds offer to do grocery shopping for anyone 65 or older

The Village of Blue Mounds Police Department is hoping to keep senior citizens safe in the area during the coronavirus pandemic by grocery shopping for them.

Starting Monday, April 20 until Governor Tony Evers 'Safer at Home' order is lifted, officers in the village will shop for anyone 65 or older with an address in Blue Mounds.

“It’s very important to keep our senior citizens healthy and if they don’t have family in the area, we want to assist them, so they don’t have to leave their residence," said Blue Mounds Chief of Police Joey Hoops. “We won’t deliver alcohol or tobacco, however doughnuts and bacon are optional.”

If you or your family member could benefit from this, you need to email info@bluemoundspolice.com or call 608-437-5197. From there, any officer will be able to help you.