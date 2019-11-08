"He came straight at me" Driver arrested after head-on collision on Willy St.

A 53-year-old Madison woman suffered a severely broken ankle and spinal fracture after police say an allegedly intoxicated driver hit her vehicle head-on.

According to Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, the collision happened at 1:37 p.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of Williamson Street.

DeSpain said 34-year-old Kenneth Lutomski, of Cudahy, was driving recklessly from John Nolen Drive to Williamson Street. A witness said his truck sideswiped her car causing damage. Other drivers also reported near misses.

DeSpain said he then crashed into the 53-year-old woman's car. The woman said, "There was nowhere to go ... he came straight at me."

DeSpain said Lutomski admitted being a heroin user but denied using the drug on Thursday. Officers described Lutomski as drowsy with pinpoint pupils and droopy eyelids.

He was arrested for injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and cited for deviating from a designated lane.