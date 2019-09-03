Police investigate after Fond du Lac dog starved, abandoned

The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating after a starved, dehydration and abandoned dog was discovered in a home Sunday.

The Fond du Lac Humane Society said in a Facebook post that while the police investigate the “Who, How and Why,” the humane society is trying to reverse the effects of starvation, severe dehydration and emaciation.

They’re doing that by slowing feeding the dog small amounts of food and water. If you give a starved animal too much too soon, they can die of bloat, according to the humane society.

If you would like to donate to help the dog recover, the humane society directs people to donate through the Sweetie Medical Fund.



