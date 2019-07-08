Police investigate after driver dies while driving along Beltline in Madison

Police are investigating a death after a driver passed out while driving, struck the median and ultimately died Monday morning.

Madison police report that a witness said they saw a van on the Beltline near Park Street around 6:56 a.m. when it appeared the driver passed out behind the wheel.

The van then crossed all lanes of traffic before striking the median.

Authorities called to the scene found the driver unresponsive. He was driven to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Madison police say it is unclear how he died. No other injuries or damage were reported during this incident.

