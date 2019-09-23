Police investigate child sexual assault incident on a Madison metro bus

Madison police are investigating after a child was allegedly sexually assaulted on a metro bus.

The female victim says it happened as the bus was traveling from the city’s west side to the east side last Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

The victim says the suspect was on the bus and initially sat a few rows behind her, but eventually moved to the seat behind hers.

Police say the suspect then attempted to grope the victim on the stomach and butt several times.

The victim says she moved beats, and the suspect exited the bus near the State Capitol.

The suspect is described as man in his late 40's approximately 200 pounds, with possible facial hair.

The suspect reportedly was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and carrying a big backpack.

