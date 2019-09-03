Fox Valley Metro officer shoots suspect after chase

UPDATE:

Police investigate an overnight incident near Hwy. 55 and County OO in Kaukauna early in the morning hours of Tuesday, September 2, 2019. (WBAY photo)

A Fox Valley Metro Police Officer shot a person after a chase that ended in the City of Kaukauna early Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries. The suspect's name was not released. Police did not identify the officer who fired on the suspect.

It started at about 1:15 a.m. Fox Valley Metro Police were involved in what they described as a "multi-jurisdictional vehicle pursuit."

The chase started in Appleton after someone reported a vehicle for "erratic driving." The suspect traveled north on I-41, exited into Little Chute, and headed east to Kaukauna.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed in the intersection of County Highway OO and State Highway 55 in Kaukauna.

Police attempted to take the suspect into custody. That's when an officer opened fire on the driver.

"During that process a threat posed itself and in that process an officer from our agency fired their firearm at the suspect, striking them," says Lt. Mark Wery, Fox Valley Metro Police Dept.

Wery says the suspect was hit in the "upper body." Police did not release additional information on the suspect's condition or severity of injuries.

Highway 55 is closed at County OO southeast of I-41. The State Patrol says to use I-41 and County J as a detour.

The road, a school bus route, will be closed for several hours. Kaukauna Police have made arrangements with local school bus companies.

"We understand it's the first day of school and this is a bus route for the Kaukauna Area School District. The Kaukauna Police Department has been in contact with the local bus lines to make alternative arrangements for students heading off to the first day of school," says Werey.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting police with the investigation.

Watch Action 2 News This Morning for live reports from the scene. We will continue to update this story as we get new information.

========================

INITIAL REPORT

There's a heavy police presence in Kaukauna as officers investigate an overnight incident near Highway 55 and County OO, also called Delanglade Street and Hyland Avenue.

Police have not said what happened, but a neighbor who lives in the area says she saw police, then heard guns shots about 1:20 Tuesday morning.

Highway 55 is closed southeast of I-41. The State Patrol says to use I-41 and County J as a detour.

Watch Action 2 News This Morning for live reports from the scene.