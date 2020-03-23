Police investigate shots fired reports on east side Monday

Madison police are investigating reports of shots fired on Madison's east side early Monday morning.

Police said several officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Vernon Avenue around 12:42 a.m. after several community members, as well as Madison firefighters from Station Five on Cottage Grove Road, heard a volley of suspected gunshots.

Officers did not find any damage, nor were any injuries reported, but police said this was likely a legitimate weapons violation, and not fireworks.