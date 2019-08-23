Police investigating death under "suspicious circumstances" in Madison

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 6:54 AM, Aug 23, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers are conducting a death investigation in Madison Friday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to the area near the Salvation Army off E. Washington Avenue at 4:16 a.m. Friday. While the death happened near the Salvation Army, officers said it was not on its property.

Officers are not revealing details surrounding the death, but do say it was under "suspicious circumstances." No one is in custody for the death.


NBC15 is following this developing story. We will update this story with any new information.

 