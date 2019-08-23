Police investigating death under "suspicious circumstances" in Madison

Officers are conducting a death investigation in Madison Friday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to the area near the Salvation Army off E. Washington Avenue at 4:16 a.m. Friday. While the death happened near the Salvation Army, officers said it was not on its property.

The exact area where police are looking is an open grass area on Darbo Drive and Richard Davis Lane. @nbc15_madison #WakeUpToMore pic.twitter.com/CxLStdpCex — Amelia Jones NBC15 (@AmeliaJonesTV) August 23, 2019

Officers are not revealing details surrounding the death, but do say it was under "suspicious circumstances." No one is in custody for the death.

#BREAKING Madison Police are investigating a suspicious death behind the Salvation Army Corps Community Center. Stick with the morning show, I will be live soon with an update. @nbc15_madison #WakeUpToMore pic.twitter.com/MGbz5v7UqB — Amelia Jones NBC15 (@AmeliaJonesTV) August 23, 2019

NBC15 is following this developing story. We will update this story with any new information.