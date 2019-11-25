Police investigating after dozens of gunshots fired on Madison's east side

Police are investigating after dozens of gunshots were fired on Madison's east side Sunday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers received several shots fired calls in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road just before 9 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found around three dozen shell casings and damage done to homes and cars in the area.

Police believe two sides of people were shooting at each other.

No injuries have been reported, but one person living in the area claimed a bullet came within five feet of them.

Their investigation is ongoing, and officers have searched several apartments and are collecting video evidence.