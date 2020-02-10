Police still investigating overnight incident in northeast Janesville

Several members of the Janesville Police Department are still on the scene, investigating an incident overnight in the northeast part of the city.

The Janesville Police Department investigating a scene on Midvale Drive, on February 10, 2020. (WMTV/Amelia Jones)

Investigators reportedly had responded by 3 a.m. Monday to the area of Midvale Drive, near Deerfield Drive and just off I-39/90. As of 8:30 a.m., they have released little information at this about what happened.

A witness told NBC15 that officers knocked on her door around 3 a.m. and told her they were investigating a double homicide. The Janesville Police Department however has not confirmed that anyone has died.

A section of Midvale Drive was blocked off early Monday morning as police began their investigation. The road has since reopened, although officers remain on scene and are searching the area, some even using rakes to comb through the recent snowfall looking for clues.

This story is still developing. NBC15 has crews on the scene and will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.