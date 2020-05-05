Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Madison

Police are investigating a homicide in Madison.

According to the Town of Madison Police Department, officers from Town of Madison and the city of Madison responded to the 2600 block of Badger Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Monday after a report of gunshots fired and someone on the ground by a car.

When they got to the scene, police said they found the person lying on the ground and attempted life-saving measures, but that person was pronounced dead.

The State of Wisconsin Crime Scene Response Unit responded to the scene to assist with processing the crime scene.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time. If you have any information, you should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.