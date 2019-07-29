5 dead in shooting spree in Lake Hallie, Chippewa Falls

PRESS RELEASE:

On July 28th, 2019 the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call requesting EMS and Law Enforcement in regard to a shooting incident at a residence in the Village of Lake Hallie. Upon Law Enforcements arrival, we discovered two deceased, an adult male and female. Two other adults at the residence suffered gun shot injuries. The two adults were taken to an area hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

At around 2:30 a.m. Chippewa County Deputies went to the residence of one of the deceased in the Town of Lafayette to make contact with family members. Upon entry of the residence Law Enforcement discovered three other gun shot victims, all deceased, of a apparent homicide.

The shooter/gunman is suspected in both homicide investigations. The suspected shooter is also one of the deceased.

At this time residents in the Village of Lake Hallie and Chippewa County are not in harms way. These investigations will be followed up with more details as the investigations continue.

Two people are hurt after a shooting incident in Lake Hallie.

Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz says both police and Chippewa County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on the 13000 block of 45th Avenue Sunday night, after several 911 calls reported shots had been fired in the area.

When they arrived around 10:20 p.m., they found multiple people with gunshot wounds inside the residence. Two people were taken to a hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Lake Hallie Police requested additional assistance from the City of Chippewa Falls Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Police say the incident is under control and there appears to be no further threat to the public.

The situation continues to be investigated by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and the Lake Hallie Police Department.