Police investigating shots fired on Madison's south side

Police are investigating after shots were fired on Madison's south side Monday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after 9:30 p.m., multiple callers said they heard between five and six shots along with a vehicle taking off and glass breaking. Officers were informed that the incident happened at the BP Gas Station on Verona Frontage.

Shell casings and vehicle debris were located near the gas station, with officers believing a vehicle or vehicles left the business in a hurry, driving through grass and mud onto Britta Drive.

So far, no victims or property damage has been located by police. If you have any additional information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to call Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.