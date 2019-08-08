Police investigating van that drove wrong way toward child

The Janesville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance locating the driver of a vehicle that was reported driving suspiciously near a small child on Saturday afternoon.

A grandmother was near the intersection of Willard Avenue and Laurel Avenue watching her grandchild ride a bicycle on Aug. 3 at 3:45 p.m., according to the Janesville Police Department.

The grandmother observed a green colored van drive past the intersection, turn around, and drive back towards her grandchild.

The driver of the van was driving against traffic, on the wrong side of the street. When the grandmother yelled at the driver of the van he drove away slowly. The driver of the van didn’t say anything to the child, nor did he get out of the van.

Contact authorities if you are aware of suspicious incidents involving this van. You can contact the Janesville Police Department by phone at (608)757-2244, CrimeStoppers at (609)756-3636, or use the P3 app on your smartphone to submit a tip.

The van is an older model with a boxy style and an army green dull finish. The van has no windows on the sides and was driven by a white man, according to the Janesville Police Department.