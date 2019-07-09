Police investigation concludes YMCA worker sexually assaulted 5-year-old girl in Sun Prairie

A police investigation concluded Tuesday that a 19-year-old YMCA employee did sexually assaulted a 5-year-old child at a child-care facility in Sun Prairie.

In a complaint released Tuesday, 19-year-old Delmonte B. Lee is accused of first degree sexual assault with a child. Investigators say the girl was at the Sun Prairie YMCA childcare area, where Lee was an employee. Lee was working as her caretaker at the time.

On Tuesday a judge set bail at $1,500 for Lee Tuesday at the Dane County Courthouse.

According to the complaint, a mother reported to Sun Prairie police that her 5-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted on June 26 at the YMCA on Don Simon Drive.

The mother says she was picking up her daughter from the child care area, when she noticed Lee touching her child inappropriately. The mother told her daughter they were leaving and they left the YCMA.

According to the complaint, the child admitted to her parent that Lee repeatedly touched her inappropriately.The mother reported the incident to the YMCA. The YMCA later told the mother that Lee had been fired and was not allowed to be on the YMCA’s property.

The complaint states Lee told YMCA officials the child took off their clothes and he had sexual contact with the child.

Lee will be in the Dane County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing on July 17, 2019.