Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old woman in Milwaukee

A Sliver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her Milwaukee home Saturday night.

Milwauke police say Erma L. Hannah was last seen on the 400 block of S. Hawley Rd. in Milwaukee, driving a 2012 silver Chevrolet Sonic Lt. with Wisconsin license plate AEV4923. Hannah was last seen wearing a light colored long-sleeved sweater.

Police provided a photo of Hannah. They do not know where she may be heading.

If you have any information, call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.