Police issue endangered alert for Louisiana woman and her 4 children

Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II endangered/missing child alert for a Jackson Parish woman and her four children, KSLA reports.

Authorities believe she may be traveling to Alabama, where family is located.

So, they are asking for help locating 33-year-old Amanda Morgan, of Chatham, and her children — 11-year-old Allison Morgan, 9-year-old Brayden Morgan, 8-year-old Autumn Morgan and 4-year-old Adalynn Morgan.

“The family is concerned about the mental status of Amanda Morgan and the safety of the children while in her care,” the alert states.

The children last were seen with their mother in a blue 2015 Ford F-150 pickup with Texas license plate HFM2002 that is registered to Amanda and Russell Morgan.

“There is a high probability that 25-year-old Tyler Heard will be with Morgan and her children,” says the statement issued by Master Trooper Michael Reichardt.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Morgan, her children and/or the truck to immediately call 911 or the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 259-9021.

This is not an AMBER Alert but rather a request that media outlets publicize the welfare concern, authorities say.

