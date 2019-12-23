Police look for men who robbed, beat teen with gun

Madison Police are looking for two men they say beat a teenager with a gun and then stole his backpack.

Officers say they were called to the McDonald's on Verona Road just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The a 17-year-old victim told two men hit him repeatedly with a handgun, stole his backpack and then ran off. The victim was then taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Police say the suspects are black men in their twenties. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Madison Police.