Police look for thieves who stole Madison man's jeep

A man who had new fob keys made after they were stolen was dismayed Monday after thieves broke in and stole his jeep on Madison’s north side.

Madison police say the victim hoped that with the new fob key the burglars would have a harder time stealing his 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

In late July the victim had reported that two teens may have broken into his house and taken his fob key while he was still in the house.

But his hopes were dashed Monday afternoon when the jeep was stolen from his driveway on Sachtjen Street.

A Madison police officer canvassed the neighborhood and found out that some people had seen a couple of younger teens going up to other homes and ringing bells last week.

The officer advised residents to contact police immediately with any suspicious activity.

