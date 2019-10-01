Police looking for 13-year-old, arrest 16-year-old after burglaries

Police in Fitchburg have arrested a 16-year-old and are looking for a 13-year-old after a string of thefts and burglaries.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Tuesday just after 3 a.m., officers responded to Hartwicke Drive after a call about two suspicious males. The caller could see the pair from his security camera and saw them walking around his car in his driveway.

Police found the two males on Yarmouth Greenway, and tried to stop them, but they got away. A K9 track was conducted, but was unsuccessful. Then officers discovered numerous thefts and burglaries on Hartwicke Drive, Yarmouth Greenway, and Portarligton Lane.

Officers were later able to identify the 16-year-old boy and arrest him. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on a preliminary charge of resisting an officer. The other male was identified as a 13-year-old, but has not been located.

The Fitchburg Police Department is requesting anyone who lives in the affected neighborhood and has security video, to please review their video. If the suspects are seen on video, please contact the Fitchburg Police Department.

Officers said the first suspect is a black male wearing a blue zip up hooded sweatshirt and distressed blue jeans. The second suspect is a black male wearing a black jacket, khaki shorts, and white shoes.