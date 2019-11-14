Police looking for two sex offenders from Rochelle, Illinois

The Rochelle, Illinois Police Department asks for the public's help in finding two sex offenders.

Oscar D. Gomez-Diaz and Katherine A. Milliron are both wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, according to Rochelle police. Their whereabouts are unknown.

Gomez-Diaz and Milliron are both known to visit Rochelle and have been residents of the city in the past.

If you have any information, contact Ogle-Lee Crime Stoppers at 1-888-228-4488.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrests.