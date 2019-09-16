Police looking man from Beloit possibly considered "armed and dangerous"

Police are searching for a man from Beloit possibly considered "armed and dangerous."

According to the City of Beloit Police Department, 23-year-old Stephan Ross-Traylor escaped from officers near Vine Street and Liberty Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Ross-Traylor is six feet, three inches tall and around 165 pounds. He's wanted on several felonies, including theft and drug possession.

Police also said they recovered multiple guns from a car that Ross-Traylor was in before running from officers. They said he may be armed and dangerous.

If you see Ross-Traylor, you should call 911 immediately. Anyone with any information should call the City of Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.