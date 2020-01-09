Madison Police: Man robbed at Near-East Side bus shelter

A Madison man was ordered to turn over his cash to man with a gun at a bus shelter, says police.

Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain said it happened Thursday evening at the bus shelter near the intersection of East Johnson Street and North Third Street.

DeSpain said the 32-year-old man was approached by another man with a gun tucked in his waistband. The robber ordered the victim for cash and ran away after receiving the money, says DeSpain.

The robber was described as a thin man with short dreadlocks, roughly six-feet tall.

