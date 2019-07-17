Police: De Pere woman shot and killed husband in murder-suicide

UPDATE 7/17:

De Pere police working on O'Keefe Court after two people were found dead in a home on Sunday July, 14, 2019. (WBAY photo)

Police say a woman killed her husband in a murder-suicide at a De Pere home.

Police have identified the deceased as Gerald R. Linzmeier, 65, and Sharon A. Linzmeier, 64.

On July 14, the Linzmeiers were found dead in a bedroom in their home at 1245 O'Keefe Court. Police were called at 8:14 p.m. to perform a welfare check.

Officers found the Linzmeiers dead of gunshot wounds from a small caliber handgun. The gun was located in the home.

"The investigation has revealed this to be a murder-suicide, with Gerald being the victim," police say.

"Our thoughts are with the Linzmeier family as they cope with this tragedy. We offer condolences to those affected and encourage anyone who is going through stressful times to seek support," reads a statement from the department.

PREVIOUS UPDATE

De Pere Police say they will release names and additional information Wednesday regarding the deaths of two people.

On July 14, officers discovered the bodies of two people in a home in the 1200 block of O'Keefe Court, according to De Pere Police.

At 8:14 p.m., police were called to conduct a welfare check at the home.

"Upon arriving and clearing the residence, officers observed the bodies of two deceased individuals. De Pere Police do not believe the community faces any danger related to this incident," reads a statement from the department.

Police are withholding names until family members are notified.

Action 2 News spoke with neighbors who told us a couple had lived at the house for about three decades.

A couple who lives down the street from the victims stopped to leave balloons outside the home.

Neighbors describe the couple who lived at the home as nice and friendly.

Police are monitoring an active situation in De Pere Sunday night.

As of 9:30 p.m., Brown County Dispatch told Action 2 News there is an incident happening on the 1400 block of O'Keefe Court.

Authorities have not given us any details at this time, but Action 2 News has a crew on scene.

