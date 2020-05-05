Police need your help finding 3 suspects who stole items from Madison elementary school

Police need your help identifying what appear to be three young men who burglarized a Madison elementary school last April.

The Madison Police Department says the three suspects broke into the Kennedy Elementary School on the city's east side on April 13 just after midnight, through a window.

From there, the suspects are believed to have stolen items from a YMCA daycare located in the building, police say.

Surveillance images show what appear to be three men wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.