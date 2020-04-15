Police need your help finding suspect who allegedly robbed Dollar Tree, threatened worker with pry bar

Fitchburg police need your help finding a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dollar Tree and threatened an employee with a small pry bar Thursday.

Fitchburg police say the man armed with the pry bar walked into the Dollar Tree at 3038 Fish Hatchery Rd.m approached the cashier and demanded cash just before 11 a.m.

Police say that during the robbery the suspect threatened emmployees with the bar. He then left the store with cash. No injuries were reported, according to a report filed by Fitchburg police.

Police say the suspect, allegedly pictured above, is described as a man in his 40s, about 6’ to 6’2” tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a blue ribbed jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, gray pants, brown work boots and a black mask, police say.

If you know who he might be, authorities ask you call Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300; contact the Fitchburg Police Department’s Anonymous Tipster Line at (608) 270-4321; or send a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg."