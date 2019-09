Police need you help finding a wanted man last known to be living in downtown Madison Friday.

Police say Adam J. Hillestad, 48, is wanted for a probation violation.

Hillestadis is a registered sex offender, and police add he was involved in a recent burglary.

Hillestad was last known to be living in the area of Williamson Street.

If you know where Hillestad might be, police ask you to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.