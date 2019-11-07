Police officer, civilian hit on highway, closing Leo Frigo Bridge

A Green Bay police officer and another person are injured but alive after being clipped by a truck while outside their cars near the Leo Frigo Bridge.

According to the police department, the officer responded to a crash near Irwin Ave., just south of the bridge Wednesday evening.

The officer was walking the car's driver to her squad car when a truck on the highway made contact with both of them.

"The officer and the civilian, because they were both out of the vehicles, technically they were pedestrians, they were treated at a local hospital. The officer's since been released and is recovering at home. I don't yet know the condition of the other driver -- the other pedestrian -- but I'm told it's not serious injuries but she'll recover. They're very, very fortunate," Green Bay Police Lt. Richard Belanger told Action 2 News.

Police closed the Leo Frigo Bridge in both directions at about 5 p.m. The bridge reopened to traffic within an hour.

The police department doesn't know why the truck came so close to the officer and driver. It's investigating.

At the time, counties were reporting roads becoming slippery during the evening commute as temperatures dipped and wet roads froze over.

Green Bay police alone responded to about 15 crashes between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office responded to even more in the outlying areas, including a multi-car collision closed a ramp on the I-41/Highway 172 interchange in Ashwaubenon at about 4:30 in the afternoon.

The Brown County Highway Department tells us they had roads under control after the morning's snowfall, but when the sun set the re-freezing of the roadways was particularly bad on curves, ramps and side streets.

"We put our salt down, we put our brine down, and we cleaned it up as best as we could and we got all of the pavement wet, and the minute that it started to drop this afternoon when the sun went down, we saw re-freezing, and it wasn't everywhere but it was enough places that we had some pretty significant wrecks," Brown County Public Works Director Paul Fontecchio said.

The highway department says it will have crews working all night but people heading to work early Thursday morning should continue to be extra careful.