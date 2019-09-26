Police recommending homicide charge in Appleton woman's death

Appleton Police are recommending prosecutors file a 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charge in the death of Lee Ann Dorn.

Police announced Sept. 26 that they had finished the investigation in the February homicide and forwarded their findings to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office. The scene is within their jurisdiction.

Police say they have requested a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for a "male individual who had a close relationship to Lee Ann."

Police did not release the man's name. Police did say that the man is in custody.

Lee Ann Dorn, 60, was found dead on Friday, Feb. 22. The death was initially listed as suspicious, but later ruled a homicide.

Investigators say the homicide determination was made based on autopsy results. The autopsy was conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer.

Dorn was found dead at an apartment in the 200-block of Valley Road after police were asked to perform a welfare check.

A person driving Dorn's car was arrested in Kentucky after Appleton police reported it stolen in a national database.

The vehicle was taken to Wisconsin for evidence processing.

The person arrested in Kentucky was placed on a probation hold.

Appleton Police will not say if this man is facing charges in the Dorn case.