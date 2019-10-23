BREAKING NOW: Police search for suspect after one person shot in Beloit

Police are searching for suspects after one person was shot in the City of Beloit Wednesday night.

Authorities are investigating in the 1200 block of Vine Street and the 700 block of 10th Street, after being called to the scene around 6:20 p.m.

Police say a suspect fled the seen. Authorities ask the public to stay away from the area.

A 19-year-old male victim was brought to a local hospital and is in "critical-stable condition."

Beloit fire and police responded to the shooting.

Beloit Police ask that if you know anything about the shooting to contact them at 608-757-2244.

