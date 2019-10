Police responded to a report of gunshots being fired on Madison’s east side last Friday night.

Police say witnesses called 911 after hearing shots in the 2000 block of Worthington Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Responding officers found multiple shell casings in the roadway, but did not report any injuries or property damage.

One 911 caller reported seeing a dark green sports car speeding from the area around the time of the gunfire, according to police.