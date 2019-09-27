Police say incident at Sun Prairie High School not an active shooter situation

After searching the high school, the Sun Prairie Police Department determined there was not an active shooter or threat Friday evening.

According to the Sun Prairie Area School District, the police department received an anonymous phone call that there was an active threat at Sun Prairie High School. Authorities said they arrived at the school around 3:50 p.m.

After thoroughly searching the school, police determined there was not a threat or anyone on site with a weapon.

School district officials said the possibility of a threat initiated an active threat emergency and the high school was evacuated. Students and staff are safe and are at a variety of locations including the District Service Center on Bird Street, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, the Sun Prairie City Hall, and houses in the neighborhood surrounding the high school.

The Sun Prairie Police Department is requesting parents to not arrive at the high school due to the police investigation. Parents should pick up students at the Sun Prairie District Support Center (501 S. Bird Street), unless arrangements have been made with their children.