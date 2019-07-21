One person injured after multiple car crashes on East Washington Avenue, police say

One person was injured after multiple car crashes on East Washington Avenue between North Fourth Street and North Third Street.

Police said there were three different car crashes in the same spot on East Washington Avenue on Saturday night around 10:40 p.m.

Officials said the first crash happened because the vehicle lost control and hit a parked car.

The other two crashes occurred because drivers were distracted by the first crash, police said.

MPD said at least one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No word yet on their condition.