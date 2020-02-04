Police say retired captain stabbed to death in Oshkosh

A retired Oshkosh Police Department captain was identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing on Waugoo Avenue.

On Tuesday, Oshkosh Police identified the victim as Jay Puestohl, 67.

Police say Puestohl retired as Captain of Investigative Services Bureau in 2008. He served 32 years with the Oshkosh Police Department.

An autopsy was performed Monday by the Fond du Lac Medical Examiner's Office. Results were not released.

The stabbing happened Sunday, Feb. 2. Police were called to the 1200 block of Waugoo Avenue at about 4 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find Puesthol with a stab wound from a knife. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

A 28-year-old Oshkosh man was taken into custody on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. His name was not released.

A 63-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

Police say the victims and the suspect "were known to each other."