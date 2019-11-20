Police search for Fitchburg man accused in violent domestic abuse incident

Police are looking for a Fitchburg man wanted in a violent domestic abuse incident.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, Allen C. Artis, Jr. is a suspect in the incident that occurred on Nov. 14. They said there is probable cause to arrest him on several felony charges, including substantial battery and false imprisonment. Police did not release further details because it is an open investigation.

Lt. Edward Hartwick said Artis has ties to the Madison and Fond du Lac areas. Hartwick said he is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If he is seen, people should contact 911.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, people can provide information the following ways:

