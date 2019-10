Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery.

It happened at about 4:21 p.m. on Sunday, in the 600 block of Whitney Way.

A woman was approached by the suspect, he took her purse, and ran off.

A K-9 track was conducted but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is about 5’7”, he was wearing a grey stocking cap, hoodie pulled over a hat and dark jeans.